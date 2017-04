Napoli have failed to score at home in Serie A for the first time since December 2015 ending a run of 24 matches. A disappointing 2-0 loss at home for the second time against Atalanta this season leave them with plenty of unanswered questions.

Mattia Caldara, a defender joining Juventus in 2018, scores both goals as Atalanta does Roma and Juve a favor at the Serie A summit.