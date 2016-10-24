Round 4 of the EFL League Cup matches kick-off this week on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT and there are some exciting match-up broadcasting live to US audience including Manchester United vs Manchester City, Liverpool vs Tottenham and much more.

Three of the seven EFL games broadcasting live in the United States will be shown on television while the remaining four are available online.

Below we have schedule previews of all EFL games and other upcoming key matches.

EFL League Cup (beIN SPORTS – USA and CANADA)

Tue, Oct 25 2:45 PM – Liverpool vs Tottenham

Tue, Oct 25 2:45 PM – Arsenal vs Reading (USA ONLY)

Wed, Oct 26 3:00 PM – Manchester United vs Manchester City

Sun, Oct 30 8:00 AM – Birmingham City vs Aston Villa

UEFA Champions & Europa League (beIN SPORTS – CANADA ONLY)

Tue, Nov 1 3:45 PM – PSV Eindhioven vs Bayern Munich

Wed, Nov 2 3:45 PM – Tottenham vs Bayer Leverkusen

Thur, Nov 3 2:00 PM – Austria Wien vs AS Roma

Thu, Nov 3 4:00 PM – Southampton vs Inter Milano

La Liga (beIN SPORTS – USA and CANADA)

Sat, Oct 29 11:15 AM – Deportivo Alavés vs Real Madrid

Sat, Oct 29 3:45 PM – FC Barcelona vs Granada

Liga MX & Copa MX (Univision Network)

Tue, Oct 25 8:00 PM – Deportivo Toluca vs Querétaro

Wed, Oct 26 8:00 PM – Club América vs Chivas (Super Clásico)

Sat, Oct 29 8:00 PM – Tigres vs Monterrey (Clásico Regiomontano)

Sat, Oct 29 10:00 PM – Chivas vs Cruz Azul

Sat, Oct 29 10:00 PM – Club América vs Santos Laguna

Copa Argentina 1/4 finals (TyC Sports)

Thur, Oct 27 8:10 PM – River Plate vs Unión Santa Fe

beIN SPORTS CONNECT (USA ONLY)

Tue, Oct 25 2:30 PM – Serie A – Genoa vs AC Milan

Tue, Oct 25 2:30 PM – EFL League Cup – Leeds United vs Norwich City

Tue, Oct 25 2:30 PM – EFL League Cup – Newcastle United vs Preston North End

Wed, Oct 26 2:30 PM – EFL League Cup – West Ham United vs Chelsea

Wed, Oct 26 2:30 PM – EFL League Cup – Southampton vs Sunderland

Wed, Oct 26 2:30 PM – Serie A – Juventus vs Sampdoria

Wed, Oct 26 3:45 PM – Copa del Rey, 1st leg – Cultural vs Real Madrid

Sat, Oct 29 2:30 PM – Serie A – Juventus vs Napoli

All times are EST.