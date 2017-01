EFL Cup semifinal 2nd leg kicks off tomorrow January 25th on beIN SPORTS with Southampton playing away to Liverpool 2:45 PM EST. and the following day, Manchester United face Hull home at 3 PM EST in the other semifinal return leg.

Meanwhile in Spain, Copa del Rey Quarterfinal 2nd leg between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid and FC Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad kick-off simultaneously at 3:15 PM EST.

Below is a preview of the main matches for tomorrow and the upcoming weekend.

Copa del Rey (beIN SPORTS – USA and CANADA)

Wed, Jan. 25 1:15 PM – Eibar vs. Atlético Madrid

Wed, Jan. 25 3:15 PM – Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid

Thu, Jan. 26 3:15 PM – Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad

EFL Cup semifinals 2nd leg (beIN SPORTS – USA and CANADA)

Wed, Jan. 25 3:00 PM – Liverpool vs. Southampton

Thu, Jan. 26 2:45 PM – Hull City vs. Manchester United

La Liga (beIN SPORTS CONNECT – USA ONLY)

Sun, Jan. 29 5:50 AM – Real Betis vs. FC Barcelona​

Sun, Jan. 29 2:35 PM – Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad

Liga MX & Copa MX (Univision Network)

Sat, Jan. 28 6:00 PM – Querétaro vs Chivas

Sat, Jan. 28 8:00 PM – Monterrey vs León

Sat, Jan. 28 10:00 PM – Club América vs Veracruz​

**Note all times are EST.