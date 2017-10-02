Europe’s top five Leagues roundup – Scores and talking points across all leagues
England: Premier League [September 30 – October 01, 2017]
Huddersfield Town 0 – 4 Tottenham Hotspur
AFC Bournemouth 0 – 0 Leicester City
Manchester United 4 – 0 Crystal Palace
Stoke City 2 – 1 Southampton
West Bromwich Albion 2 – 2 Watford
West Ham United 1 – 0 Swansea City
Chelsea 0 – 1 Manchester City
Arsenal 2 – 0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Everton 0 – 1 Burnley
Newcastle United 1 – 1 Liverpool
Highlights of the Premier League weekend: Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane picked up right where he left off in midweek Champions League action by adding another two goals to his name and turn provider for another.
The red-hot Englishman has scored a first ever Champions hat-trick away to Apoel Nicosia of Cyprus and secure the match ball in the process. He now has 84 goals and 12 assists in 123 appearances for Spurs.
Spain: La Liga Santander [September 29 – October 01, 2017]
Celta Vigo 3 – 3 Girona
Deportivo La Coruna 2 – 1 Getafe
Sevilla 2 – 0 Malaga
Levante 0 – 2 Alaves
Leganes 0 – 0 Atletico Madrid
Real Sociedad 4 – 4 Real Betis
Barcelona 3 – 0 Las Palmas
Valencia 3 – 2 Athletic Bilbao
Villarreal 3 – 0 Eibar
Real Madrid 2 – 0 Espanyol
Highlights of La Liga Santander weekend: Barcelona played behind closed doors, however an empty Camp Nou didn’t stop them from securing all three points against Las Palmas.
Messi and company seals the win with goals in the 49th ,70th and 77th minute. Title rival Real Madrid record their first win at the Bernabau this season against Barcelona city rivals Espanyol with Isco scoring a brace to give Real all three points.
Italy: Serie A [September 30 – October 01, 2017]
Udinese 4 – 0 Sampdoria
Genoa 0 – 1 Bologna
October 1
SSC Napoli 3 – 0 Cagliari
Benevento 1 – 2 Inter
Chievo Verona 2 – 1 Fiorentina
Lazio 6 – 1 Sassuolo
SPAL 2013 1 – 1 Crotone
Torino 2 – 2 Hellas Verona
AC Milan 0 – 2 Roma
Atalanta 2 – 2 Juventus
Highlights of League 1 weekend: Napoli great start to the new Serie A campaign continues, the Naples outfit record a seventh straight victory with a comfortable 3-0 win over visiting Cagliari. The win pushes them to the Serie A summit with a two point lead over champions Juventus who drew away to Atalanta.
Germany: Bundesliga [September 29 – October 01, 2017]
Schalke 04 1 – 1 Bayer Leverkusen
Augsburg 1 – 2 Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 – 1 VfB Stuttgart
Wolfsburg 1 – 1 Mainz 05
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 – 1 Hannover 96
Hamburger SV 0 – 0 Werder Bremen
Freiburg 3 – 2 Hoffenheim
Hertha Berlin 2 – 2 Bayern Munich
FC Cologne 1 – 2 RasenBallsport Leipzig
Highlights of the Bundesliga weekend: I’ts a first in everything for Bayer Leverkusen and Leon Bailey as the young Jamaica came off the bench to score his first Bundesliga goal and secure Leverkusen first away point of the new Bundesliga campaign. Leon’s sudden form has seen him picked up two assists and a goal in his last two games.
France: League 1 [September 29 – October 01, 2017]
Monaco 1 – 1 Montpellier
Paris Saint Germain 6 – 2 Bordeaux
Amiens 0 – 1 Lille [Abandon]
Dijon 1 – 1 Strasbourg
Guingamp 1 – 1 Toulouse
Nantes 1 – 0 Metz
Rennes 0 – 1 Caen
Troyes 2 – 1 Saint-Etienne
Angers 3 – 3 Lyon
Nice 2 – 4 Marseille
Highlights of League 1 weekend: Neymar and company embarrassed Bayern Munich in the Champions League to the extent that the coaching role at Bayern is left vacant and then continue the onslaught in League 1 as if they haven’t had enough goals.
The former Barcelona man scored a brace to help lift Paris Saint Germain pass Bordeaux 6-2 raising his tally to six goals and five assist in six league 1 games.
