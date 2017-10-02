England: Premier League [September 30 – October 01, 2017]

Huddersfield Town 0 – 4 Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth 0 – 0 Leicester City

Manchester United 4 – 0 Crystal Palace

Stoke City 2 – 1 Southampton

West Bromwich Albion 2 – 2 Watford

West Ham United 1 – 0 Swansea City

Chelsea 0 – 1 Manchester City

Arsenal 2 – 0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Everton 0 – 1 Burnley

Newcastle United 1 – 1 Liverpool

Highlights of the Premier League weekend: Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane picked up right where he left off in midweek Champions League action by adding another two goals to his name and turn provider for another.

The red-hot Englishman has scored a first ever Champions hat-trick away to Apoel Nicosia of Cyprus and secure the match ball in the process. He now has 84 goals and 12 assists in 123 appearances for Spurs.

Spain: La Liga Santander [September 29 – October 01, 2017]

Celta Vigo 3 – 3 Girona

Deportivo La Coruna 2 – 1 Getafe

Sevilla 2 – 0 Malaga

Levante 0 – 2 Alaves

Leganes 0 – 0 Atletico Madrid

Real Sociedad 4 – 4 Real Betis

Barcelona 3 – 0 Las Palmas

Valencia 3 – 2 Athletic Bilbao

Villarreal 3 – 0 Eibar

Real Madrid 2 – 0 Espanyol

Highlights of La Liga Santander weekend: Barcelona played behind closed doors, however an empty Camp Nou didn’t stop them from securing all three points against Las Palmas.

Messi and company seals the win with goals in the 49th ,70th and 77th minute. Title rival Real Madrid record their first win at the Bernabau this season against Barcelona city rivals Espanyol with Isco scoring a brace to give Real all three points.

Italy: Serie A [September 30 – October 01, 2017]

Udinese 4 – 0 Sampdoria

Genoa 0 – 1 Bologna

October 1

SSC Napoli 3 – 0 Cagliari

Benevento 1 – 2 Inter

Chievo Verona 2 – 1 Fiorentina

Lazio 6 – 1 Sassuolo

SPAL 2013 1 – 1 Crotone

Torino 2 – 2 Hellas Verona

AC Milan 0 – 2 Roma

Atalanta 2 – 2 Juventus

Highlights of League 1 weekend: Napoli great start to the new Serie A campaign continues, the Naples outfit record a seventh straight victory with a comfortable 3-0 win over visiting Cagliari. The win pushes them to the Serie A summit with a two point lead over champions Juventus who drew away to Atalanta.

Germany: Bundesliga [September 29 – October 01, 2017]

Schalke 04 1 – 1 Bayer Leverkusen

Augsburg 1 – 2 Borussia Dortmund

Eintracht Frankfurt 2 – 1 VfB Stuttgart

Wolfsburg 1 – 1 Mainz 05

Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 – 1 Hannover 96

Hamburger SV 0 – 0 Werder Bremen

Freiburg 3 – 2 Hoffenheim

Hertha Berlin 2 – 2 Bayern Munich

FC Cologne 1 – 2 RasenBallsport Leipzig

Highlights of the Bundesliga weekend: I’ts a first in everything for Bayer Leverkusen and Leon Bailey as the young Jamaica came off the bench to score his first Bundesliga goal and secure Leverkusen first away point of the new Bundesliga campaign. Leon’s sudden form has seen him picked up two assists and a goal in his last two games.

France: League 1 [September 29 – October 01, 2017]

Monaco 1 – 1 Montpellier

Paris Saint Germain 6 – 2 Bordeaux

Amiens 0 – 1 Lille [Abandon]

Dijon 1 – 1 Strasbourg

Guingamp 1 – 1 Toulouse

Nantes 1 – 0 Metz

Rennes 0 – 1 Caen

Troyes 2 – 1 Saint-Etienne

Angers 3 – 3 Lyon

Nice 2 – 4 Marseille

Highlights of League 1 weekend: Neymar and company embarrassed Bayern Munich in the Champions League to the extent that the coaching role at Bayern is left vacant and then continue the onslaught in League 1 as if they haven’t had enough goals.

The former Barcelona man scored a brace to help lift Paris Saint Germain pass Bordeaux 6-2 raising his tally to six goals and five assist in six league 1 games.

