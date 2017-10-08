While fifteen teams from different confederation have already ensured their path to Russia 2018 World Cup another seventeen vying for a chance to showcase their skills on the world stage.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah 95th minute winner booked Egypt ticket to the FIFA World Cup finals in Russia. [REPORT]

Slovenia substitute Roman Bezjak ended Scotland hopes of securing a play-offs spot for Russia 2018. [REPORT]

While most nations struggle to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia, Germany booked their spot in style by becoming the first nation in European history to qualify with a +39 goal difference. [REPORT]

Ghana opens petition on “perfect goal” claim after a goalless stalemate in World Cup qualifier with Uganda. [REPORT]

Vancouver Whitecaps Kendall Waston dramatic equalizer deep into injury time earn Los Ticos World Cup spot alongside Mexico in Concacaf. Panama, Honduras and the USA will have to wait until the next qualifying round on Tuesday to determine who will clinch the final automatic spot and the playoff berth. [REPORT]

Imagine a World Cup without five-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi not playing. Yes folks, the possibility of watching the 2018 finals in Russia without the Barcelona start skills on display is real. [REPORT]

