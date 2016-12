Watch this awesome compilation of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane goals in stop-motion animation. The video was put together by Copa90 using over 600 individual frames to celebrate the young England international PFA Player of the Year award nomination.

Ricardo Douglas

