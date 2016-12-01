mariano
Real Madrid vs Cultural Leonesa 6-1 – All Goals & Extended Highlights

Mariano made the most of his limited playing time by scoring a hat-trick against Cultural Leonesa/ Photo via: ESPNFC

Real Madrid has plenty of positives heading into El Clasico match-up with rivals Barcelona.

The Madrid based team enjoyed a 6-1 trashing of second division outfit Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey while their rival Barcelona settled for 1-1 draw away to Hércules in the same competition.

Though the teams that will take the field this Saturday will be completely different, heading into a big game of this nature with a winning momentum is key and Los Blancos has got that.

While we await the arrival of one of the world’s biggest derby, lets enjoy this convincing performance from the young Galácticos and applaud young Dominican international Mariano who netted a hat-trick and collected the match ball for his stellar performance.

