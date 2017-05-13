Roma will hope to delay Juventus’s Scudetto celebrations as they meet the Bianconeri at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.

This weekend could be a very decisive one across Europe’s “Big 5” leagues. Although Bayern Munich predictably clinched the Bundesliga title already, the title races in other leagues have been a lot more interesting. Chelsea were crowned champions of England on Friday after beating West Brom. Monaco could dethrone PSG in Ligue 1 if they win against Lille and Les Parisiens stumble against Saint-Etienne.

Over in Spain, either Barcelona or Real Madrid will win LaLiga’s crown, and that potentially could be decided as well, depending on how results go for both Spanish giants. Meanwhile, in Serie A, the Scudetto is pretty much already in Juve’s hands. The Bianconeri are seven points clear, but Roma still have not given up hope. A win for the Giallorossi will shut that gap down to four points, with two games to go.

However, despite Roma’s good form, they have a tendency to choke in big games. That was on display as they lost to Napoli and Lazio, both at the Stadio Olimpico. So whilst they come into this match having beaten AC Milan 4-1, the Rossoneri are no where near an elite side in Italy, let alone in Europe. Roma had a good chance to go deep in this season’s Champions League, but fumbled and despite beating Lyon in the return leg, it was not enough. They also went 2-0 down against Lazio in part one of their Coppa Italia semi-finals tie and again won the second leg, but it was too little too late.

Meanwhile, Juventus come into this game having secured their spot in the Champions League final. That’s their second in just three seasons under Massimiliano Allegri, who is on the cusp of making it a third straight Scudetto since taking over in 2014. In addition, they’re into the finals of the Coppa Italia, so at the very least, can successfully defend their domestic double.

Of course, Juventus want more than just a double. They want a Treble. And in effect, they are 270 minutes away from achieving just that. Will they take one step towards becoming only the second Italian side to achieve this with a win against Roma on Sunday evening?