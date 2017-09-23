Can’t watch your favorite team matches live, not able to watch it from the comfort of your living room space? Then, FuboTV is definitely for you.

With their comprehensive coverage of the world’s most popular soccer leagues and tournaments you’ll be right in the thick of things with your favorite team live match-day action on the go, with your mobile phone or from the comfort of your living room couch or computer chair.

If you’ve been living like a caveman somewhere in the past now is the time to get caught up with technology and take your entertainment to the palm of your hands. Below we put together a list of features, channels, league and tournament FuboTV have to offer that in my opinion rivals any cable sports package out there.

FuboTV Features:

Live Match DVR (Record and watch later)

Pause/rewind live TV

Promotional Offers:

7-Day Free Trial (Require credit card info. No charges if cancelled before free trial expires)

Integrated Apps:

Watch FuboTV on your favorite devices with any of the available apps below:

iPhone

iPad

Android Phone

Android Tablet

Chromecast

Amazon FireTV

AndroidTV

Apple TV

Ruku

Channels / Network:

Cut the cables and keep the channels with FuboTV comprehensive list of channels below:

FOX

NBC

NBCSN

Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 2

Fox Deportes

Fox Soccer Plus

beIN Sports

beIN Sports (CANADA)

Univision Deportes

Premier-League-Extra-Time

Leagues / Tournament:

Watch the best European Leagues and Tournaments from the list below:

English Premier League

La Liga

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Europa League

Bundesliga

Serie A

Primeira Liga

Swiss Super League

Turkish Super Lig

Ligue 1

MLS

Liga MX

NASL

Want More?

It even gets better for new subscribers as FuboTV re-structuring their Sports Plus package, changing the already competitive intro price of $34.99 to $19.99 per month for the first two months which you can cancel at any time before the regular price of $34.99 starts.

FuboTV has updated the cloud DVR, adding pause/rewind and launched FOX in 49 new markets, which means there is a strong possibility it’s available in your area.

You can read about the new FOX markets in this FierceCable article.

What’s new in Cloud DVR:

Subscribers now have the ability to record up to 30 hours of programming and save it for an unlimited amount of time – upgraded from the previous “10 slots” that expire after 10 days – as long as they remain an active subscriber.

They’ve also launched an Advanced DVR add-on, giving subscribers the option to expand their Cloud DVR capacity to 500 hours for an additional $9.99 per month.

Pause/rewind live TV:

Just when you this the list of features are it gets even more interesting. They added yet another feature giving viewers the ability to pause a live stream and un-pause to resume is now live on the desktop, mobile web, and iOS. Features allowing viewers to jump/seek from a paused stream to live TV, and to rewind back to where they started watching, are now live on both desktop and mobile web.

Conclusion:

I personally subscribe to FuboTV and I have to admit, it’s an extremely amazing feeling to be able to watch live TV on the go and schedule recordings to watch later. I’m sure any soccer fan would appreciate that feature.

Enough of what I think, see for yourself below in the video I screencasted using my own account demonstrating how to navigate the dashboard, schedule recordings, pause/rewind and watching live events.